Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Runs in First 100 ODIs

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 25, 2023 | 5:18 pm

Pakistan all-format captain, Babar Azam, scored yet another half-century in the second game of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam scored 53 runs off 66 balls, including six boundaries, to assist his side in securing a one-wicket win at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

With this match-winning innings, the right-handed batter became the highest run-scorer in the first 100 ODI matches, surpassing South African batter, Hashim Amla.

The 28-year-old batter has now amassed 5,089 runs in his first 100 ODI matches, at an average of 58.49 including 18 centuries and 26 half-centuries.

The South African batter had scored 4,946 runs in his first 100 ODIs, averaging 53.18, including 17 centuries and 25 fifties, while Sir Vivian Richards had scored 4,607 runs.

Last year, Babar Azam surpassed Sir Vivian Richards to become the second-fastest player to reach 4,000 runs in ODI cricket during a historic series against Australia.

Batter Country Runs Average  100s  50s
Babar Azam Pakistan 5,089 58.49 18 26
Hasim Amla South Africa 4,946 53.18 17 25
Viv Richards West Indies 4,607 56.87 8 34
Shai Hope West Indies 4,436 50.40 14 21
Joe Root England 4,428 50.89 11 27

