Zaka Ashraf’s Job in Danger as IPC Ministry Seeks Guidance on Political Appointment

In compliance with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directives, a significant development has emerged in relation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Ministry of IPC has communicated with the principal secretary of the Prime Minister, seeking guidance on the appointment of Zaka Ashraf as PCB Chairman.

As per media reports, this development follows an ECP notification earlier this month, instructing the removal of politically appointed heads of institutions.

The IPC Ministry’s note urges detailed consideration of “appropriate orders” from the Prime Minister’s office, signaling uncertainty about the future of Zaka Ashraf.

However, earlier today, it was reported that Zaka Ashraf resigned from the membership of the Central Executive Committee and the political party on June 19.

The PCB said in a statement that Zaka Ashraf has no affiliation with a political party and mentioned that they have also informed the IPC Ministry regarding this.

The cricket board stated that there is no truth in the recent campaign against Zaka Ashraf and that the aim of the move is to weaken cricket ahead of mega-events.

Last month, Shehbaz Sharif took decisive action to address the legal disputes in PCB by approving the establishment of a new ten-member committee under Zaka Ashraf.