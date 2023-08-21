PCB Invites Bids for Live Streaming and TV Broadcasting Rights

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited bids from interested parties to secure live-streaming media and TV broadcasting rights for the upcoming season.

The PCB has provided a set of bidding documents, accessible without charge, from the designated point of contact during regular office hours, Monday to Friday.

The deadline for document acquisition is August 24, aligning with the commitment of PCB to a fair and transparent bidding procedure.

The cricket board mandates that complete sealed technical and financial proposals be submitted in accordance with the guidelines outlined in the bid documents.

These proposals are to be dispatched to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, ensuring they reach the designated venue no later than 10:30 am on August 25.

The technical unveiling is scheduled for 11 am on the same day, with the provision that unsubstantiated or incorrect information within the proposals will lead to disqualification.

To streamline the evaluation phase, only those bidders who successfully clear the technical evaluation will have their financial proposals opened for further assessment.

The cricket board has also implemented a protocol wherein sealed financial proposals from technically unchallenged bidders will remain unopened.

Last week, it was reported that the cricket board is expected to earn around Rs. 10 billion from the media rights sale for the upcoming PSL and international season.

It was reported that while two channels compete, one is blacklisted due to past non-payment issues, and a third channel seeks to enter the bidding via a foreign partnership.