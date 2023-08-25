Child Miraculously Survives Fall From Second Floor in Karachi [Video]

By Asma Sajid | Published Aug 25, 2023 | 2:47 pm

In a heart-stopping incident that unfolded yesterday within Karachi’s buffer zone, a child’s life was spared in a miraculous turn of events as he plummeted from the second-floor gallery.

Captured on CCTV, the video reveals the heart-pounding moment when the child slips through the railing and tumbles downwards.

The following video contains distressing content depicting a child falling from a significant height, viewer discretion is advised.

The footage chronicles the child’s terrifying fall from the second-floor gallery, only to see fate intervene as he miraculously grasps onto an internet wire mid-fall. This fortunate grab alters his trajectory, preventing a direct impact with the unforgiving ground below.

Following the spine-chilling incident, immediate medical attention was administered, and the child was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. Thankfully, his injuries were minor, a remarkable outcome given the gravity of the situation.

The incident underscores the concept of Qadr (predestination) and how Allah’s wisdom guides our paths even in the most unexpected moments.

It encourages believers to reflect on the fragility of life and the blessings of protection that surround us, often unbeknownst to our limited understanding

>