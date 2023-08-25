Hackers Attempt to Steal Sensitive Data of Senior Bureaucrats

Pakistan’s security agencies have recently detected attempts to hack the smartphones of high-ranking government officials in the country.

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), hackers, disguising themselves as top officials, are seeking sensitive data.

One of the tactics they are using involves sending malicious links via WhatsApp, the notification added.

PM Office has urged government officials to remain cautious. If they receive any suspicious messages, they should refrain from responding and must promptly notify the Cabinet Division, it further advised.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s security agencies are diligently monitoring the situation and are fully alert to potential threats, the PM Office concluded.

In related news, the National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB) issued a warning, stating that hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) are attempting to hack the smartphone data of senior officers using spoofed messages.

According to the details, HIAs are exploiting human psychology by sending messages that look like they are from a trusted source, such as the government or a bank. If officers call back the number in the message, they could be tricked into giving away sensitive information or downloading malware.