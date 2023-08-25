FIA Busts Gang Involved in the Rampant Fake UK Visa Scam

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended seven individuals in Multan for orchestrating a fraudulent scheme that promised to send people to the UK in exchange for money. Led by Sardar Adil Gopang, the FIA Multan team conducted a successful raid resulting in the capture of Imran Ansari, Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Ijaz, Naeem Iqbal, Uzman Bhatti, Muhammad Imran, and Touseef Sabir.

The suspects were found to be conducting unauthorized interviews for supposed UK employment, exploiting innocent victims by extracting substantial sums of money from them. FIA officials have revealed that these individuals had no legitimate authority to carry out such activities.

ALSO READ PTCL & ChildLife Foundation Join Hands to Save Children through Telemedicine Facility

The FIA acted swiftly, registering a criminal case against the accused under the Emigration Ordinance of 1979, ensuring that justice would be served.

In a separate operation, the FIA also managed to apprehend a human smuggler connected to the tragic incident involving a Greek-bound boat. The smuggler, identified as Muhammad Azam, was responsible for extorting Rs. 1.2 million from a victim named Muhammad Naeem. Azam promised Naeem an employment visa for Europe and arranged his illegal journey to Europe via Libya. Tragically, Naeem lost his life in a ferry accident during the perilous voyage.

ALSO READ Sindh Bans Smoking and Gutka in Public Hospitals and Offices

The FIA’s successful arrest of Azam in Gujrat sheds light on the dark underbelly of human smuggling operations, aiming to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.