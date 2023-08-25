PM Approves Extension of Junaid Imam as Member IT

The prime minister has approved the extension of Syed Junaid Imam as a Member IT and Telecom for one year.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) forwarded the summary of the extension of Imam as Member IT and Telecom. The former IT minister had also requested the high-ups of the PM office for his extension for another year subsequently, his extension was approved.

MoITT appointed Imam as a Member IT and Telecom back in 2019 in MP-1 scale for a period of two years. Later on, he got a two-year extension in 2021.

ALSO READ PTA Addressed 98.7% Consumer Complaints in Last 12 Months

As per the rules, the government can hire the candidate on MP-1 scale maximum of five years subsequently, the post has to be re-advertised by the relevant department.

Sources said that Imam is considered an important official and the ministry not only prepared but also approved a number of policies under his supervision. However, the division is struggling hard to increase Information Technology exports.