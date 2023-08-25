PTA Addressed 98.7% Consumer Complaints in Last 12 Months

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has addressed 98.7 percent of consumer complaints in the last 1 year.

According to the document available to ProPakistani, out of the total complaints received by PTA, it has resolved 37 percent of complaints. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has disposed of 37.4 percent of consumer complaints and partially resolved 7.2 percent of complaints.

According to the document, 12.3 % of total complaints received by the authority did not contain complete information. PTA dropped 4.8 % of complaints due to incomplete information and other reasons. The authority addressed 99.5 percent of consumer complaints in the last 2 years. PTA has addressed 399,232 complaints out of 397,197 complaints from 2021-23.

According to the document, the PTA addressed the hundred percent complaints it received last year. PTA addressed 218,630 complaints out of 218,630 complaints in the year 2021-22. According to the document the authority addressed 178,549 complaints out of 180,602 complaints in the year 2022-23.

The authority is also active on the Prime Minister’s portal for redressal of public complaints. PTA’s complaint redressal rate on the Pakistan Citizen Portal is 99.4 percent. The citizen satisfaction ratio on the PM citizen portal with respect to PTA’s response is 60 percent.

According to PTA, its complaint-handling mechanism is customer-powered, visible, and accessible to all telecom users. Complaints can be lodged through the toll-free number 0800-55055 during working hours, seven days a week. They can also be lodged online through the PTA’s website and a dedicated email address.