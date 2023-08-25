PM Urges US Companies to Invest in Pakistan’s IT Sector

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Friday urged US companies to tap the vast potential for investment in Pakistan’s information technology sector.

The PM’s remarks came during a meeting with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, who called on the premier in Islamabad. The envoy congratulated the prime minister on assuming office and reaffirmed the United States’ desire to support Pakistan’s economic and development agenda.

The prime minister appreciated the role of the US in helping Pakistan stabilize its economy and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue the reform agenda for achieving sustainable growth. Noting the role that the US private sector has traditionally played in supporting Pakistan’s economic growth, he hoped that more US companies would explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The prime minister said that Pakistan and the US enjoyed longstanding and broad-based relations, rooted in mutual respect, common interests, and shared values. He expressed satisfaction on the current positive trajectory of bilateral ties and reaffirmed the government’s desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the key areas including trade and investment, energy, security, and climate change.

The prime minister emphasized that the caretaker government’s main responsibility is to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in the electoral process and provide constitutional continuity during the period of democratic transition.

Lauding the important contributions of the Pakistani-American community towards strengthening ties between the two countries, the prime minister called for increasing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.