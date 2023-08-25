Punjab Reports Over 1,000 Road Accidents in 24 Hours

The Emergency Services Department has reported over a thousand road traffic collisions in the last 24 hours. According to an ESD report, eight people died and 1,090 were injured in 1,047 road accidents across all 37 districts of Punjab.

Rescue medical workers treated 530 minor injuries on the scene, whereas 560 critically injured individuals were taken to the hospitals. The data showed 586 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 131 pedestrians, and 381 passengers who were the victims of these accidents.

Lahore led the geographical breakdown with 266 accidents that impacted 277 people, followed by Faisalabad with 84 accidents and 71 injured, and Multan with 72 accidents and 81 victims.

The data shows that accidents involved 923 motorbikes, 63 auto-rickshaws, 96 motorcars, 24 vans, 12 passenger buses, 27 trucks, and 95 other vehicles.

A few days ago, 2o people, including women and children, were burned to death and 14 others were injured in a passenger bus-diesel barrel pick-up collision on Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian.

Rescue officials stated that the bus from Karachi to Islamabad, caryying 40 passengers, collided with a diesel-laden pickup truck. The DPO, Dr. Fahad, said that the injured were sent to Pindi Bhattian Hospital.