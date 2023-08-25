NHA Increases Lahore-Islamabad Motorway Toll Tax Rate

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has increased the toll tax rates for the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2) yet again.

According to an official notice, the new rates will take effect from August 25, 2023, until August 26, 2024. The new rates will be as follows:

Category Toll Rate Per Kilometer (Rs.) Total Amount (Rs.) Car/Jeep/Pickup 3.07 1,100 Wagon 5.15 1,840 Coaster 7.22 2,590 Coach 10.29 3,690 Truck 13.39 4,800 Trailer 17.22 6,170

Gujranwala Motorway Link Project

Last month, construction work began on the Gujranwala Motorway Link Project, a Rs. 11 billion project that will connect the city with the motorway. The project will be completed in 90 days and provide travel convenience to the city’s 600,000 residents.

It involves the construction of a 58.1-kilometer-long stretch of road, including two flyovers, connecting Gujranwala with an interchange near Mooramanabad. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujranwala, Fayyaz Aslam, stated that the motorway will not be closed during construction and that the project will be completed in the fastest possible time.

It is being referred to as a major development for Gujranwala, which is currently not connected to the motorway. The new link will provide residents with faster and more convenient access to other parts of the country and will boost economic activity in the region.