SSGC to Shut Down Gas Supply to Most of Karachi for Up to 72 Hours

Due to a critical shortage of natural gas in Karachi, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has decided to shut down gas supply to CNG stations for 72 hours and industries for 48 hours.

According to the spokesperson of SSGC, gas supply to all CNG stations in Sindh province including RLNG pumps will be closed for 72 hours from Saturday, August 26 at 08:00 am, to Monday, August 28 at 08:00 AM to meet the needs of the general public.

Gas supply to all General Industries will also be shut off for the next 48 hours from 08:00 AM on August 26. While the company did not disclose any reason for the gas shutdown, the shortage of gas is the likeliest culprit.

Pakistan and Turkmenistan, on Thursday, agreed to speed up the TAPI gas pipeline project. The development came during a meeting between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Atadjan Movlamov, and the Interim Federal Minister for Energy, Muhammad Ali.

The minister highlighted the importance of gas for the economy of Pakistan. “With the increasing energy demand of the country, such projects need an aggressive approach,” he remarked.