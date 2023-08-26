Control Room Set Up to Deal With Electricity Problems

By Asma Sajid | Published Aug 26, 2023 | 3:05 pm

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has established a control room for handling issues related to power distribution companies (DISCOs). The room is dedicated to managing emergencies and ensuring efficient communication between the ministry and DISCOs.

The newly implemented duty schedule, which spans multiple dates, designates various officials to serve in the control room during different time slots. This includes Joint Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries, and Section Officers from different departments within the ministry. The purpose of this schedule is to ensure seamless communication and coordination in times of power emergencies.

The officials are instructed to adhere to their assigned duty times and to hand over responsibilities to the next officer before leaving the control room. The directive emphasizes the importance of punctuality and effective communication during emergencies.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the ministry’s ability to respond to power-related issues promptly and efficiently. By having dedicated officials present in the control room during specified hours, the ministry aims to streamline its emergency response procedures and ensure uninterrupted power distribution to the public.

The Ministry’s Deputy Secretary has signed off on the directive, underlining the significance of the new duty schedule in maintaining a reliable power supply across the country.

