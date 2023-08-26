Protests Erupt Across KP Against Electricity Bills and Inflation

Widespread demonstrations have erupted in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as citizens express outrage over soaring electricity bills and relentless inflation. The civil society in Mingora and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party in Matta took to the streets, joined by people from diverse backgrounds.

Protesters, holding electricity bills and united by their frustration, pointed fingers at the WAPDA (used as a catch-all term for all electricity supply companies), the government, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for their mounting misery. Demanding relief from inflation, the demonstrators denounced the recent tariff increases. Protesters set their electricity bills ablaze, a stark representation of their refusal to bear the weight of exorbitant charges.

The All Swat Class IV Employees Association also joined the fray, rallying against the rising power tariffs. President Syed Khittab led the association’s members in a resolute assembly outside the Swat Press Club building, where they condemned the surging electricity costs for their economic downfall.

Even the Mardan district did not remain untouched by the mounting unrest. Residents of the Gulibagh area protested, temporarily halting traffic along Shamsi Road. The crowd, brandishing electricity bills, railed against unjust billing and demanded transparency in their billing statements. Their frustration was palpable as they accused the government and WAPDA of exploiting their financial vulnerabilities.

In the face of mounting public ire, Mayor Himayatullah Mayar met with top WAPDA officials to address the escalating situation. However, the resolve of the demonstrators remained unshaken. A jirga in Mansehra district, a traditional assembly of tribal leaders, took an uncompromising stance against the unjust bills. The jirga proclaimed that people would refuse to pay the inflated bills, and traders would observe a comprehensive shutdown in protest. A committee was formed to expand this movement across various districts.

The swelling movement represents a collective call for change in the region, where citizens are demanding fair treatment and economic relief in the face of rampant inflation. As the demonstrations gather momentum, the authorities are faced with the challenge of quelling public discontent while addressing the legitimate concerns that have driven the populace to the streets.