Courier Stops Robbery Attempt in Karachi

By Asma Sajid | Published Aug 26, 2023 | 6:32 pm

A courier rider successfully thwarted a robbery attempt in the Nazimabad area of Karachi on Friday. The incident, captured on video, unfolded as the rider stood outside a residence.

The footage depicts an armed assailant approaching the courier rider, demanding his belongings at gunpoint. Undeterred, the rider resisted, refusing to surrender his possessions. A struggle ensued, during which the rider fell to the ground, yet he clung to the criminal’s firearm.

In a surprising turn of events, the tables were turned as the determined rider managed to wrest the pistol from the would-be robber’s grasp. Realizing he was outmatched, the criminal hastily fled the scene, leaving behind his motorcycle.

The video has since gone viral, garnering praise for the rider’s fearless intervention. Local authorities have lauded his bravery and are actively investigating the incident. This daring act serves as a reminder that ordinary individuals can make a significant impact in the fight against crime.

>