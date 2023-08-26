Here’s the Real Reason Why Babar Got Angry During Pakistan-Afghanistan 2nd ODI [Video]

The final encounter of a three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Pakistan witnessed unsportsmanlike behavior from Afghanistan player, Fareed Ahmed.

According to insiders, Fareed misbehaved with Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq, using inappropriate language and refusing to shake hands with them after the match.

This incident comes after the Men in Green secured a one-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the second ODI, a defeat that Afghanistan seemingly struggled to digest.

ALSO READ Umar Akmal Was Unable to Pay Daughter’s School Fee During His Ban From Cricket

The all-format captain and opening batter reportedly did not respond to the misbehavior from Fareed Khan, showing remarkable restraint in the face of provocation.

However, experienced Afghan all-rounders, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, felt the need to apologize to the Pakistani players for the conduct their teammate showed.

It is reported that Rashid Khan also expressed his anger towards Fareed Ahmed and asked him to leave the scene, while the Afghan coach also extended his apology to Babar.

The incident did not go unnoticed by the national team management, who lodged a strong protest against the unprofessional behavior towards the captain of the national team.

Here’s the video:

ALSO READ Pakistan Wins Two Medals in Tent-Pegging World Cup

Adding to the tension, star Pakistani bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, was said to be infuriated by the controversial yet legal dismissal of Shadab Khan by Fazal Haq Farooqui in the last over.

As per media reports, the left-arm pacer went to the extent of preventing the national team from shaking hands with the Afghanistan team after the second match.

Following this, the team management advised Shaheen Shah Afridi and all the players to exercise restraint and uphold the spirit of the game.