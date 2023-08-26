Pakistan Wins Two Medals in Tent-Pegging World Cup

Pakistan has achieved a historic feat at the Tent-pegging World Cup, clinching two medals in the mega event. Pakistan bagged a silver and a bronze medal in the Tent-pegging World Cup, with the team anticipating more success on the final day.

The nation’s prowess was on full display as they secured a remarkable silver medal in the team event and a commendable bronze medal in the individual category. The collective effort of the Pakistani team showcased exceptional skills, drawing praise from the President of the Tent-pegging Federation.

As the competition draws to a close, Pakistan remains a strong contender for more medals. The nation’s success in this niche yet intense sport reflects their dedication and hard work in the field.

The Tent-pegging World Cup has provided a platform for athletes to exhibit their fighting skills and horsemanship, and Pakistan’s outstanding achievements have added a glorious chapter to their sporting history.

As the final day unfolds, all eyes are on Pakistan, awaiting more remarkable achievements that further solidify their place in the world of tent-pegging.