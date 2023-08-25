Top BCCI Officials Likely to Tour Pakistan as PCB Invites Cricket Boards for Asia Cup

The PCB has formally sent the invitation letters to cricketing nations including India as well as ICC officials to witness the Asia Cup matches set to take place in Pakistan.

With the Asia Cup only a few days away, the Pakistan Cricket Board has invited all Asian Cricket Council member countries to take part in the Asia Cup 2023. This exciting tournament aims to bring together cricket teams from the region and promote friendly competition. The PCB has also welcomed ICC member countries to come and watch the matches, making the event even more special.

Moreover, the PCB has sent invitations to important people from the International Cricket Council, like the Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Chief Executive, and GM Cricket. This shows that the tournament is gaining attention on a global level.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), significant figures like Roger Bunny, Rajeev Shukla, and Jay Shah have received invitations, highlighting the event’s importance in the world of cricket.

As the Asia Cup approaches, there’s a chance that respected individuals like Roger Bunny and Rajeev Shukla might come to Pakistan during the tournament. This adds to the excitement of the event, promising great matches and possible friendly discussions between cricket-loving nations.