Pakistan Manufactured 2 Million Mobile Phones in July

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 28, 2023 | 8:02 pm

Local manufacturing plants in Pakistan manufactured/assembled 8.07 million mobile handsets during the first seven months (January-July) of 2023 compared to 0.82 million imported commercially.

According to the official data, local manufacturing plants manufactured/assembled 2 million mobile handsets during July 2023 compared to 0.29 million imported commercially.

The locally manufactured/ assembled 8.07 million mobile handsets include 6.04 million 2G and 2.03 million smartphones.

Besides, as per the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data, 56 percent of mobile devices are smartphones, and 44 percent are 2G on the Pakistan network.

The country imported mobile phones worth $68.135 million in July 2023, registering a 75.59 percent growth on a year-on-year basis compared to $38.804 million in July 2022, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

ProPK Staff

