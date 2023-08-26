AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT Launched for 2K Gaming At $459

AMD’s new RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT GPUs are here, putting us a lot closer to next-gen 2K gaming at the $400 price point mark. These have a starting price of $459 and are set to take on Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070.

Both graphics cards exhibit the capacity to maintain an average frame rate exceeding 60fps in the latest games, even at 1440p resolution, while operating with maximal settings and without resorting to any elaborate upscaling techniques, at least according to AMD.

This performance evaluation applies to even challenging PC ports like The Last of Us Part I and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is impressive. Additionally, the company asserts that both GPUs attain an average of over 100fps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

It’s important to note that these graphics cards still retain a somewhat substantial size, even AMD’s reference design for the Radeon RX 7800 XT occupies the equivalent of 2.5 expansion slots in a desktop system. This stands in contrast to Nvidia’s two-slot configuration for the RTX 4070 Founders Edition and lower models.

Furthermore, these GPUs demand a higher power allocation, reaching up to 265W, in comparison to the 200W consumption of the GeForce series. Interestingly, it’s worth highlighting that the adoption of a pair of eight-pin PCI-E power connectors has been maintained, which might be appreciated by certain users.

Here are the detailed specifications.

Memory is an area where certain Nvidia GPUs have been subjected to unwarranted limitations, but AMD might take the cake this time. For instance, the RX 7700 XT is equipped with 12 GB of GDDR6 memory and utilizes a 192-bit interface, culminating in a comprehensive bandwidth of 432 GB per second. On the other hand, the RX 7800 XT features 16 GB of memory, adopts a 256-bit interface, and achieves an impressive total bandwidth of 624 GB per second.

Alongside the graphic cards themselves, AMD is set to introduce FSR 3 on September 6th. This latest iteration of their upscaling technology incorporates enhanced frame generation capabilities. It will also enable Native Anti-Aliasing.

However, keep in mind that FSR 3 will only work if developers add it to their games. So far, the technology is set to come with Cyberpunk 2077, Forspoken, Immortals of Aveum, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Frostpunk 2, Squad, Starship Troopers: Extermination, Black Myth: Wukong, Crimson Desert, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

The funny thing is that Starfield is not getting FSR 3, but rather FSR 2, even though you get a free copy of the game with the GPU.

