Commissioner Rawalpindi Begins Plan to Create Model Schools

Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha conducted a pivotal meeting on Monday, urging deputy commissioners from six districts to identify 20 schools each for a transformative makeover into model schools.

This initiative aims to enhance laboratory facilities, refurbish buildings and washrooms, rejuvenate playgrounds, provide new furniture, and incorporate other essential amenities.

ALSO READ Russian Ship Carrying 55,000 Tons of Wheat to Arrive in Pakistan Next Week

Expressing a keen focus on educational quality, commissioner Chattha emphasized the incorporation of modern teaching techniques within these model schools to nurture students’ growth effectively.

He also addressed administrative concerns, expressing dissatisfaction with the performance of the assistant commissioners from Saddar and the City. He granted them a week to finalize the digitization of land records, underscoring the urgency of this task. Further, he stressed the importance of swift completion of the process of land record computerization and the immediate appointment of vacant numberdars’ positions in villages.

ALSO READ Police Stops Pakistani Heart Patient From Preventing Holy Quran Burning in Sweden

In addition to these directives, Commissioner Chattha emphasized expeditious approval processes for economic ventures such as petrol pumps, plazas, and buildings. Given the current economic landscape, minimizing delays in these matters holds significant importance.

The meeting brought together assistant commissioners, additional deputy commissioners, and deputy commissioners from the entire division. Commissioner Chattha further emphasized the prompt implementation of welfare initiatives proposed by the chief secretary of Punjab. He set the tone for meticulous monitoring and assessment, announcing that performance targets would be established to evaluate progress in weekly review sessions.