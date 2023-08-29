Police Stops Pakistani Heart Patient From Preventing Holy Quran Burning in Sweden

A Pakistani national, Malik Shahza, has called for an end to the repeated desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, reported TRT World.

Shahza, a heart patient who has undergone bypass surgery, was devastated when he saw Salwan Momika, an Islamophobic Iraqi refugee in Sweden, setting the Holy Quran on fire outside the Pakistani Embassy in Stockholm.

Shahza, who was behind a security barrier, shouted at Momika, telling him to stop his hateful actions.

“Please stop burning the Quran; it’s not right. I’m unwell and can’t sleep. I’ve had bypass surgery. Why are you persistently burning the Quran? Why come to the Pakistani Embassy, my second home, to do this? I’m ill and sleepless, please stop. Why are the police allowing this?” he lamented.

Shahza eventually tried to cross the security strip in order to stop the Holy Quran’s desecration. The Swedish Police, however, intervened and took Shahza away from the scene instead of stopping the Islamophobic person.

After his release, an emotional Shahza spoke to Anadolu Agency, a Swedish news company, about how the incidents of the Holy Quran burning deeply impacted his health and well-being.

The situation at the scene was tense, with Momika being escorted away in an armored police vehicle, protected by a massive police force.

Nearly 20 police vehicles, including 10 armored ones, and around 100 police officers were deployed to facilitate Momika’s hate-mongering.

The incident has ignited a debate in Sweden about religious tolerance and freedom of expression. It has led to calls for a greater understanding of religious sensitivities and a reevaluation of the balance between freedom of speech and respect for religious beliefs.

In recent months, Islamophobic individuals and groups in Northern Europe have repeatedly committed acts of Quran burning and similar desecrations, evoking outrage from Muslim nations and the global community.

