Gold Worth Rs. 2.8 Crore Stolen From Private Bank’s Locker in Islamabad

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 29, 2023 | 3:42 pm

A private bank in Islamabad finds itself embroiled in controversy as a citizen’s gold ornaments and cash mysteriously vanish from a bank locker.

A woman who had secured a locker with the bank in 2018, lodged a petition in a local Islamabad court. She disclosed that she had stored 12 tolas of gold and a sum of cash in the locker. However, the situation took a puzzling turn when she attempted to access her belongings a year later.

In her petition, the victim alleged that during her first visit to check the locker, she was informed that the bank was in the process of relocating. On her second attempt, she was informed that her signatures did not match, delaying her access again. Shockingly, her third visit revealed that the bank had forcefully opened her locker.

She has named several bank officials in her petition, including Branch Manager, Area Manager, and Branch Operation Manager. The victim accused them of orchestrating the disappearance of her gold ornaments and cash from the locker.

The situation takes another twist as the bank authorities offer their perspective. They claim that the locker had been forcefully opened due to a lapse in payment of locker fees for three consecutive years. According to them, the bank sent two notices to the locker owner, which went unanswered.

However, the complexity of the case deepens with the victim’s allegation that the bank’s collusion with officials has led to the inability to recover her lost possessions.

She maintains that both the bank and officials have hindered the retrieval of her assets.

Via: 24News

