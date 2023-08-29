Indian Star Ruled Out of Match Against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

In a setback for the Indian cricket team, KL Rahul will not be available for the first two matches of the Asia Cup 2023 as he continues to recover from a minor fitness issue.

Head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed in a press conference that the right-handed batter would not be available for the opening matches against Pakistan and Nepal.

The 31-year-old opening batter has been out of competitive cricket since May and was selected for the Asia Cup after recovering from a thigh injury that sidelined him.

However, during his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, he encountered another fitness issue unrelated to his previous injury.

“KL Rahul has had a good week with us, playing well and progressing really well, but he will be unavailable for the first part of the Kandy leg of the trip,” Dravid said.

Dravid further added that the NCA would look after him for the next few days and expressed hope that he would be available soon as he is progressing really well.

Ishan Kishan is expected to perform wicket-keeping duties in the group-stage matches, scheduled for September 2 and 4 in Sri Lanka.

It is also reported that India has another wicket-keeping option in Sanju Samson, who will accompany the team as a reserve player for the marquee tournament.