Inzamam-ul-Haq to Get Rs. 20 Lacs Salary for Chief Selector Role

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in the final stages of confirming a three-year contract with the newly appointed Chief Selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Despite having made the announcement on August 7 and with Inzamam having already selected the team, negotiations regarding the length of the contract continue.

The former cricketer highlighted the need for an extended Chief Selector tenure to ensure consistent decision-making and the advancement of Pakistan cricket.

Inzamam, who has also previously served with the PCB, is expected to prioritize this role over other commitments like league engagements if a long-term deal is confirmed.

The committee praised his cricket contributions and reportedly formalized a structured three-year contract offer, potentially worth a monthly offer of Rs. 2 million.

Inzamam is scheduled to meet with Team Director Mickey Arthur, Head Coach Grant Bradburn, and Babar Azam to discuss the composition of the World Cup squad.

With Arthur set to leave after the India-Pakistan match in Sri Lanka, Inzamam aims to discuss potential World Cup squad members while Arthur is still available.

It is worth noting that the Men in Green will commence their much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Nepal tomorrow at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The side led by Babar Azam will face arch-rivals India on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.