Here are the Umpires for Pakistan Vs. India T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Officials and umpires for the upcoming Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup clash on June 9 at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York have been confirmed. This high-voltage encounter, which is expected to draw millions of viewers worldwide, will be officiated by a seasoned team.

The experienced Richard Illingworth and Rodney Tucker will take charge on the field as the main umpires. Illingworth has officiated 27 international matches while Tucker has 52 matches to his name as an on-field Umpire.

Supporting the on-field umpires, Chris Gaffaney has been designated as the TV umpire. Gaffaney’s role will be crucial in reviewing contentious decisions considering he has officiated in numerous high-stakes matches previously.

Shahid Saikat, hailing from Bangladesh, will serve as the fourth umpire. His appointment marks a historic moment as he becomes the first Bangladeshi to officiate at the T20 World Cup.

The Bangladeshi Umpire has previously officiated in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup and the recently concluded Women’s ODI World Cup.

The selection of such an experienced and skilled team of officials underscores the importance of the Pakistan vs. India clash, a fixture that is more than just a game due to its intense rivalry.

A total of 9 venues will be used during the world with six venues in the Caribbean such as Barbados, Trinidad, Guyana, Antigua, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent, while three venues will host the meg-event in the USA including New York, Florida, and Texas.