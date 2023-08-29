Private Schools in Lahore Announce New Timings

A notable transformation is taking place in Lahore’s education scene as private schools adjust their operational hours. This decision reflects the administration’s proactive stance in optimizing schedules for students and educators.

As part of this strategic change, private schools for girls will now close at 12:45 PM. Similarly, boys’ schools will close at 1:00 PM. This synchronization of timings aims to streamline the academic routine and boost overall efficiency.

The altered timings were communicated via an official directive by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Education Lahore. This directive applies to all private educational institutions in the city.

Adding an interesting dimension, there’s a closure time of 11:30 AM set for Fridays across all schools. This move caters to varied school calendars, providing a standardized breather as the school week concludes.

Pervez Akhtar, the CEO of Education, highlighted the significance of this change, especially with the winter season approaching.

During the colder months, all private schools are expected to implement the new timings diligently. The CEO stressed the importance of adhering to these changes, expecting a strong commitment from educational institutions to uphold the revised schedule.