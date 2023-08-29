Sindh to Legalize All Illegal Buildings

The provincial caretaker government is considering a significant shift from its usual approach, as it suggests the possibility of legalizing unlawfully constructed buildings across the metropolis, according to reports unveiled on Monday.

The issue of unauthorized high-rise constructions on limited residential plots has become a thriving business in both Karachi and other areas of the province. Courts of higher jurisdiction have been inundated with petitions addressing this concern. Notably, the apex court previously mandated the demolition of the 15-storey Nasla Tower due to its illicit origins.

Remarkably, Caretaker Local Government Minister Mubin Jumani, who himself is a prominent builder, has now directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to execute a thorough examination of all unlawfully erected structures within the province, including Karachi. This directive is to be carried out within a tight 48-hour timeframe.

During a discussion with representatives from the Association of Builders and Developers (Abad), Minister Jumani reaffirmed the caretaker government’s central objective of prioritizing the well-being of the public. He stated, “We plan to regularize all such unauthorized constructions where residents have abided by the law. This will involve an impartial evaluation of these structures.”

Recently, the caretaker minister imposed a temporary ban on new constructions, as well as the approval of building blueprints and layout plans across the province.

The Abad delegation, headed by former chairman Mohsin Sheikhani and chairman Altaf Tai, used the meeting to address concerns about the ongoing ban.

Minister Jumani clarified that the ban’s duration was intended to be brief, aimed at preventing unchecked urban expansion. He further revealed the government’s intention to craft a comprehensive policy in collaboration with stakeholders, aimed at promoting legal construction while deterring unlawful practices.

The minister underlined that a comprehensive survey of illicit constructions within the city and province had been assigned to various authorities, including the SBCA. A committee composed of builders, representatives from development authorities, and other stakeholders will also be established to propose constructive solutions.

In response, the Abad chairman assured the minister of submitting their suggestions within the next few days, while also urging the reconsideration of the ban on building plans.

Najm Shah, LG Secretary, added that an all-encompassing policy, developed through consultation with all stakeholders, is expected to be introduced within a week, demonstrating the government’s commitment to addressing this pressing concern comprehensively.