Pakistani Athlete Wins Gold Medal in Peace and Friendship Games

A strong Pakistani judo contingent secured a gold medal by defeating Iran A in the final of the Peace and Friendship Games held in Iran on Monday.

This notable victory in the event came after a series of successes in the group matches, where the Pakistani team had previously overcome Iran B and Afghanistan.

The Pakistan Judo Federation shared that the team included Sher Khan Kakar (-60kg), Qudratullah (-73kg), Junaid Khan (-81kg), and Haseeb Mustafa (-90kg).

In an intense final, the four-member Pakistani contingent edged out a five-member team from Iran with a 3-2 victory, securing the prestigious medal in the tournament.

Young athlete Haseeb Mustafa, who was one of the key players in the Pakistani team, also participated in the sport of Kure, a traditional form of Judo.

A historic win for Haseeb Mustafa in the final bout not only earned him a personal gold medal but also contributed to the overall ranking of the country in the sport.

However, despite the outstanding performance displayed by Haseeb Mustafa, Pakistan finished second and had to settle for a silver medal.

Pakistan had another reason to celebrate as Syed Muhammad won a gold medal in the men’s individual 60kg category yesterday by winning the final bout.