38 Major Housing Schemes Declared Illegal in Sargodha

38 housing schemes have been declared illegal in Sargodha, according to Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti.

This includes Rose Valley, Ideal Garden, Al-Fajr Homes, Bismillah Homes, Arain Colony, and Abdullah City, with an immediate bans on the sale and transfer of plots within these areas. A formal communication has been dispatched to the revenue department to enforce the ban.

Other prominent names among the banned societies are Khayaban Naveed, Paragon Valley, Dreamland, Raza Garden, Ghous Garden, Qartaba Town Phase 11, Royal Orchard, Shaheen Enclave, Shadman City, Green Homes, and Shalimar Smart City.

The Divisional Commissioner’s office has expressed the municipality’s intention to take a stringent stance, planning the demolition of any houses constructed within these schemes.

This development underscores the commitment of local authorities to regulate urban expansion, ensuring that housing and infrastructure growth align with legal and sustainable practices. The metropolitan corporation’s proactive move serves as a reminder to developers and residents alike to adhere to established regulations and avoid participation in unauthorized housing ventures.