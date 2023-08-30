50-Year-Old Woman Sets Herself on Fire in Karachi Amid Soaring Inflation

A 50-year-old woman, Naseema, set herself ablaze in public, unable to handle the distress caused by starvation and asking for money from relatives and neighbors, as reported by Express Tribune.

This incident has shed light on the deplorable living conditions of the impoverished, as the ruling class continues to indulge in their luxurious lifestyles, leaving the needy to grapple with skyrocketing inflation.

Naseema and her husband, both unemployed for the past five months, were living in a rented house in Orangi Town.

The couple had accumulated huge amounts of debt, including overdue rent, unpaid grocery bills, and money borrowed from neighbors. The situation had become so dire that Naseema felt she had no other option but to end her life.

According to Zahid Lodhi, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Orangi Town, Naseema’s sister informed the authorities about the tragic event.

“She left my house to visit another sister when only God knows what crossed her mind that she ignited herself in the middle of the street,” Naseema’s sister said.

Bystanders immediately doused the flames and called for an ambulance, which rushed Naseema to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital.

Via Express Tribune