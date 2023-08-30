Commerce Ministry Appoints New Chairman National Tariff Commission

The Commerce Ministry has notified Naeem Anwar as Chairman of the National Tariff Commission (NTC) with immediate effect for a period of five (05) years or till attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

The Ministry issued a notification which stated that in pursuance of the decision of the Federal Cabinet in Case No.120/25/2023, dated 09.08.2023 and in terms of Rule 8(4) of NTC (Terms and Conditions of Services of Members) Rules 2018, read with Cabinet Division letter No.6/12/2007-RA-l dated 09-10-2007, the Federal Government has been pleased to appoint Naeem Anwar, Member, NTC, as Chairman of National Tariff Commission, Islamabad, with immediate effect for a period of five (05) years or till attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

The Ministry issued a separate notification to appoint Members of the National Tariff.

The notification stated that in pursuance of the decision of the Federal Cabinet in Case No.120/25/2023, dated 09.082023 and in terms of Section-7(1) of NTC Act-2015, read with Cabinet Division letter No.6/12/2007-RA-l dated 09-10-2007, the Federal Government has been pleased to appoint the following as Members of National Tariff Commission, Islamabad, with immediate effect for a period of five (05) years or till attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

These include Naeem Anwar (Member Non-Technical), Abdul Rashid Sheikh (Member Non-Technical), Muhammad Iqbal Tabish (Member Non-Technical), Imran Zia (Member Technical) and Ahmed Sheraz (Member Non-Technical).