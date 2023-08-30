Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Football Team Gets NOC for SAFF U16 Championship After Much Drama

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 30, 2023 | 1:06 pm

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has successfully obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Interior for the SAFF U16 Championship.

The long-awaited confirmation of this development was announced today by the former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

According to media reports, the Men in Green, who were initially slated to depart for Bhutan on August 29, are now expected to catch the earliest available flight today.

The PFF had initiated the NOC application process earlier this month, and the National Council subsequently addressed some concerns raised by the PSB on August 16.

Yesterday, it was reported that the football federation was once again encountering hurdles in obtaining the necessary NOC for the SAFF U16 Championship in Bhutan.

It was also mentioned that since June, the football federation has been preparing its U16 squad through trials and a training camp for the championship in Bhutan.

As per the announced schedule, Pakistan is set to begin its campaign against Bhutan on September 1 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu.

>