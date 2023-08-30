Pakistan Football Team Gets NOC for SAFF U16 Championship After Much Drama

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has successfully obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Interior for the SAFF U16 Championship.

The long-awaited confirmation of this development was announced today by the former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

ALSO READ How to Watch Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match – Live Streaming and Match Time

According to media reports, the Men in Green, who were initially slated to depart for Bhutan on August 29, are now expected to catch the earliest available flight today.

The PFF had initiated the NOC application process earlier this month, and the National Council subsequently addressed some concerns raised by the PSB on August 16.

🚨UPDATE: Grateful to Interior Ministry for issuing the NOC at this hour. Hopefully will be cleared by IPC tomorrow morning to be formally issued to @TheRealPFF by PSB. 🤲🏼 Let’s see our boys on the field in Bhuttan iA #PakistanFootball @FootballPak https://t.co/EjISTfgbwr pic.twitter.com/X6IL0cQ2ml — Shaza Fatima Khawaja (@ShazaFK) August 29, 2023

Yesterday, it was reported that the football federation was once again encountering hurdles in obtaining the necessary NOC for the SAFF U16 Championship in Bhutan.

It was also mentioned that since June, the football federation has been preparing its U16 squad through trials and a training camp for the championship in Bhutan.

As per the announced schedule, Pakistan is set to begin its campaign against Bhutan on September 1 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu.