President Alvi Demands a Higher Salary After Chief Justice Got Multiple Raises

President Dr. Arif Alvi has formally submitted requests for two consecutive raises in his monthly salary, as reported by a national daily. Currently receiving Rs. 846,550, the president aims to raise this amount to Rs. 1,024,325 and subsequently to Rs. 1,229,190 per month, with effect from 1 July 2021 and 1 July 2023, respectively.

This desire was communicated by the President’s Secretariat through a letter to the Secretary of Cabinet, conveyed by his Military Secretary earlier this month, as per the reports. The appeal entails amendments to the Fourth Schedule of the President’s Salary Allowances and Privileges (Amendment) Act 2018. These adjustments intend to increase the president’s compensation as it should exceed the salary of any holder of a public office pertaining to Federation affairs.

The reports further claim that the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s salary has been increased twice over the past two years through Presidential Orders. In contrast, the president’s salary is still the same. The Presidency asserts that this discrepancy necessitates a revision to the Fourth Schedule.

The Cabinet Division subsequently referred the matter to the Law Ministry, which, on 18 August, recommended processing the raise. The Law Ministry clarified that the Federal Government possesses the authority to modify the Fourth Schedule via an official gazette notification. The Finance Division also endorsed the proposed salary increase on 22 August.

The proposal is now slated for presentation to the cabinet for approval. Should the increase be sanctioned, the president will not only receive the suggested raises but also accumulate substantial arrears covering the period from 1 July 2021 to 1 July 2023.