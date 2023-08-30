Toyota to Launch Full-Size Luxury SUV to Rival Mercedes GLS

Toyota has announced an automobile presentation on September 6 but has not disclosed what it will reveal. Based on a teaser, the long-awaited Century SUV may be inbound.

The luxury model was first suggested during the Alphard and Vellfire launch in June. At the time, Toyota’s chief branding officer and head of design Simon Humphries remarked,

The Century is the ultimate chauffeur experience, but it too will have to evolve as we move to the future. Later in the year, I hope to have the chance to share the outcome of that story with a new edition to Toyota’s chauffeur series.

The new teaser shows a blocky body with chrome accents and J-shaped taillights, confirming that the new vehicle will indeed be an SUV.

Toyota aficionados will recognize the Century name from its luxury cars, including the 2018 third-generation (G60) model. Reports suggest that the Century SUV may use a hybridized 2UR-FSE 5.0-liter V8 with 430 horsepower.

The Century SUV will be constructed on the Toyota New Global Architecture GA-K or GA-L and have a hybrid powertrain. The Alphard, Vellfire, Lexus LM, RX, and TX employ the GA-K platform, while the newest Crown and LS use GA-L.

Other rumors say the model will cost the equivalent of Rs. 31 million in Japan, which is fitting for a supposed Mercedes GLS, BMW X7, and Audi Q8 competitor.