News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Toyota to Launch Full-Size Luxury SUV to Rival Mercedes GLS

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 30, 2023 | 1:56 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Toyota has announced an automobile presentation on September 6 but has not disclosed what it will reveal. Based on a teaser, the long-awaited Century SUV may be inbound.

The luxury model was first suggested during the Alphard and Vellfire launch in June. At the time, Toyota’s chief branding officer and head of design Simon Humphries remarked,

The Century is the ultimate chauffeur experience, but it too will have to evolve as we move to the future. Later in the year, I hope to have the chance to share the outcome of that story with a new edition to Toyota’s chauffeur series.

ALSO READ

The new teaser shows a blocky body with chrome accents and J-shaped taillights, confirming that the new vehicle will indeed be an SUV.

Toyota aficionados will recognize the Century name from its luxury cars, including the 2018 third-generation (G60) model. Reports suggest that the Century SUV may use a hybridized 2UR-FSE 5.0-liter V8 with 430 horsepower.

Outgoing Toyota Century Sedan

The Century SUV will be constructed on the Toyota New Global Architecture GA-K or GA-L and have a hybrid powertrain. The Alphard, Vellfire, Lexus LM, RX, and TX employ the GA-K platform, while the newest Crown and LS use GA-L.

ALSO READ

Other rumors say the model will cost the equivalent of Rs. 31 million in Japan, which is fitting for a supposed Mercedes GLS, BMW X7, and Audi Q8 competitor.


lens

Indian Occupied Kashmir to Host Miss World Beauty Pageant This Year
Read more in lens

proproperty

KP’s Property Dealers Association Urges Govt to Reconsider Rising Taxes
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>