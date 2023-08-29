News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Travel to Babusar Top Stopped Again Due to Heavy Snowfall

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 29, 2023 | 6:23 pm

Due to the unexpectedly heavy snowfall on August 28 at Babusar Pass, the authorities are keeping the traffic sparse through the area.

Numerous social media videos depict the snow-covered Babusar Top. The roadways are also covered in snow, causing vehicles to lose traction. A relentless blizzard accompanies the precipitation, reducing visibility.

Due to hazardous road conditions, motorists halted by the side of the road, while those on their way to Babusar Pass stopped midway.

The local government restricted the flow of traffic on Babusar Pass, as precipitation continued to pound the area. The authorities added that clearing the roads could take several hours.

Recently, the district administration also prohibited night travel on the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Due to security issues and unpredictable weather conditions, the travelers have been instructed to stay vigilant and remain mindful of any unforeseen obstacles.


>