Trading of Symmetry Group Shares At PSX to Start on Friday

Trading of shares of Symmetry Group Limited (PSX: SYM) will officially start on Friday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange informed investors in a filing on Wednesday.

“Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited is pleased to notify the listing of Symmetry Group Limited (“SYM” or “the Company”) with effect from Friday i.e. September 01, 2023,” the filing read.

Trading in the shares of the Company will commence on the Main Board of PSX from Friday, September 1, 2023, and shall be settled on a T+2 basis. The first settlement date will be Tuesday, September 05, 2023.

According to the filing, the Market Lot of the Company will be 500 shares of PKR 1/- each.

The shares of the Company have already been declared an eligible security by the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) and all the transactions shall be settled through the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL). NCCPL has assigned “SYM” to the Company as its Company Code/Security Symbol.

The Opening Price of the shares of the Company will be Rs. 4.3/- per share, as determined through the book-building process.

Lastly, SYM will be quoted in the “Technology & Communication” Sector in the Daily Quotation of the Exchange.