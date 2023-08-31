Asia Cup 2023 Points Table After Pakistan Vs. Nepal Match

Pakistan kicked off its Asia Cup 2023 campaign in style, defeating Nepal by 238 runs in the opening match of the tournament at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

With this record-breaking win, the Men in Green claimed the top spot in the Group A points table, securing two crucial points and a handsome run rate of 4.760.

The remarkable victory in the curtain-raiser also boosted the morale of the Babar Azam-led side ahead of the much-awaited clash against India on September 2.

The Green Shirts posted a big total of 343 runs on the board, thanks to brilliant hundreds from the all-format captain and middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed.

In reply, the opposition could not manage to handle the bowling attack of the national team and was bundled out for 104 runs. Shadab Khan took four wickets in the match.

Here is the updated points table after the first match in Group A.