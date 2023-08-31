Pakistan Beats India in a Thriller in Men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan emerged victorious against India with a 5-4 win, maintaining their unbeaten run in the Men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023 being held in Salalah, Oman.

This triumph marks their third consecutive win in the tournament, amassing a total of 46 goals, thereby securing the top spot in the table with nine points.

The remarkable victory saw Arshad Liaquat netting two goals, while Abdul Rehman, Zakriya Hayat, and Rana Abdul Waheed contributed one each in the match.

In light of their exceptional performances throughout the event, the President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced a reward of $100 for each player.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan outclassed Bangladesh with a 15-6 win. Pakistan will now face Oman (3 pm) and Malaysia (8 pm) in the upcoming matches today.

Following the pool matches, the first crossover matches will feature the bottom two teams of the Elite pool facing off against the top two teams of the Challenger pool.

The winners will then advance to the second phase of crossover matches against the third and fourth-placed teams of the Elite pool.

Subsequently, the top two finishers of the Elite pool will compete against the winners of the second crossovers in the semi-finals.

The losing semi-finalists will then compete for the bronze, with the winner, along with the two finalists, qualifying for the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024.

Here is the updated points table.