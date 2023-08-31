This Chinese Suzuki Hustler Rival Can Go 200 KM on a Single Charge

The Panda Knight, Geely’s latest electric small SUV, debuted on Monday with the first official images.

Geome is one of Geely’s 12 car brands, changing its name from Geometry a few months ago. The EV looks like a shrunken version of the latest Ford Bronco.

Despite its tiny size, the interior space, much like several other mini-EVs, is plentiful for four adult passengers and their luggage. The boot space is 800 liters and the back seats can fold down as well.

The artificial leather seats have a 70 mm foam layer and a 5 mm fabric layer for comfortable padding. Other features include:

9.2-inch color instrument cluster

8-inch center screen

Discordant dual-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel

Knob-type gear selector

Cellphone sensor-free connectivity

APP remote control

Bluetooth key, etc.

The drivetrain consists of a single electric motor with 40 horsepower and 110 Newton-meters of torque. It has a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery that allows for 200 km of range on a single charge. The battery supports 22 kW DC charging and takes 30 minutes to charge from 30% to 80% on commercial chargers. The EV can be charged at 3.3 kW as well.

The Panda Knight’s primary competitor is Baojun Yep EV, although, in terms of looks, it seems to rival Suzuki Hustler and Daihatsu Taft as well. This EV will be available in the first half of September at a starting price of almost Rs. 2.1 million.