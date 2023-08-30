Bhara Kahu Bypass to be Opened for All Traffic Soon

Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Anwar-ul-Haq has ordered the engineering wing to open the Bhara Kahu bypass to all traffic after installing speed breakers and signboards.

He also ordered the civic agency to repair Murree Road beneath the Bhara Kahu bypass on an urgent basis, which has been in shambles since the construction began. The chairman asked the engineering wing why the Bhara Kahu bypass had not been opened to heavy traffic after spending billions of rupees on it.

The engineering wing replied that the bypass traffic was prohibited owing to speeding issues. The sources claimed the chairman ordered the city council to open the road to all traffic after consulting with the traffic police and placing speed breakers to slow big vehicles. He also ordered service road rehabilitation on both sides of the bypass.

The chairman and member engineering at the meeting suggested that the National Logistics Cell (NLC) rehabilitate Murree Road and service roads as additional work. The NLC built the bypass road, therefore CDA offered it service road and Murree Road maintenance contracts as well.

CDA officials said,

We are aware of the dilapidated Murree Road and delinking of underpasses in the absence of service roads. Due to haste, we offered NLC this assignment as additional work. Hopefully they will answer within a few days, or we will tender for a private construction firm.

The timeline for the opening of the Bhara Kahu bypass for all traffic is still unknown.