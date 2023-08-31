News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Video of Black Hilux Revo Running Over Children Goes Viral

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 31, 2023 | 4:37 pm

In the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi, a speeding black Toyota Hilux Revo ran over children on the roadside near the campus of a private university, injuring elderly men and children.

A video of the inebriated driver ramming into people in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Takwan Park and fleeing the scene after the crash has gone viral.

Note: The video contains graphic content. Watch at your own discretion!

The blatant act left two little girls and a boy critically injured, although, no fatalities have been reported so far. The CCTV footage showed that, after colliding with the bystanders, the driver fled the scene in a rash manner.

Police have not yet been able to trace the driver responsible for the accident. Gulshan Iqbal Police Department has registered a case against the driver in the presence of a hit-and-run victim.

The crash video has infuriated the netizens who claim that this is yet another example of a lawless system whereby the elites can run all over the weak, without any care or consequences.


>