Video of Black Hilux Revo Running Over Children Goes Viral

In the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi, a speeding black Toyota Hilux Revo ran over children on the roadside near the campus of a private university, injuring elderly men and children.

A video of the inebriated driver ramming into people in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Takwan Park and fleeing the scene after the crash has gone viral.

Note: The video contains graphic content. Watch at your own discretion!

انتباہ: اس ویڈیو میں دلخراش مناظر ہیں، بچے اور کمزور دل افراد دیکھنے سے گریز کریں

شہر قائد کے علاقے گلشن اقبال میں نجی یونیورسٹی کے کیمپس کے قریب تیز رفتار ویگو نے سڑک کنارے لوگوں کو کچل دیا جس میں باپ، بیٹیاں اور بھانجی زخمی ہوئے ہیں۔

گلشن اقبال تکون پارک میں سیاہ رنگ کی ویگو… pic.twitter.com/OyHKayxlq1 — صحرانورد (@Aadiiroy2) August 30, 2023

The blatant act left two little girls and a boy critically injured, although, no fatalities have been reported so far. The CCTV footage showed that, after colliding with the bystanders, the driver fled the scene in a rash manner.

Police have not yet been able to trace the driver responsible for the accident. Gulshan Iqbal Police Department has registered a case against the driver in the presence of a hit-and-run victim.

The crash video has infuriated the netizens who claim that this is yet another example of a lawless system whereby the elites can run all over the weak, without any care or consequences.