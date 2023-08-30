News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Vehicles Carrying Dangerous Cargo to be Banned From Motorways

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 30, 2023 | 5:01 pm

North-II National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) are targeting vehicles transporting hazardous materials that can cause major catastrophes on the roads.

The crackdown began after an Islamabad-bound passenger bus carrying petroleum drums slammed into a stalled vehicle on the National Highway near Pindi Bhattian, killing 18 and wounding 11. The campaign was initiated to mitigate such accidents.

NHMP Sector North-II initiated a campaign against vehicles transporting hazardous materials like petrol, diesel, LPG, and LNG to prevent motorway and highway accidents, according to a spokesman.

The police stated that vehicles carrying such chemicals without a license from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will be prosecuted. High temperature and pressure can cause hazardous material to explode with the potential to cause multiple deaths and injuries.

The statement said that the police will prevent such vehicles from entering motorways and discourage them on routes. This initiative aims to make motorways and highways safer and more user-friendly, he said.


