FIA Seeks Records of 20 CDA Officers Allegedly Involved in Corruption

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 1, 2023 | 5:05 pm

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sought the records of around 20 officers who are reportedly involved in corruption. The officers are currently working for the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

According to an FIA report, around 20 CDA officers were found involved in corruption, money laundering, and record tampering. FIA has sought the financial details of the suspects.

The investigation agency has told CDA to share the records of properties that are registered in the names of these officers.

A letter written to the civic agency inquired about the number of plots, apartments, and other properties that are registered in the name of these officers. The officers include Directors, Deputy Directors, and AD rank officers.

The prime suspects have been identified as Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Shakeel, Zulfikar Ali Muhammad Yunus, Imran Haider, Nasir Qureshi, Azmat Hayat, Nasir Khan, Ashiq Hussain, and Imran Akhtar.

The accused were found involved in making fake payments to contractors by tampering with records, the letter stated. The department has demanded a follow-up of the inquiry on an urgent basis.

ProPK Staff

>