How to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Women’s T20I Live Streaming

Pakistan Women will lock horns against South Africa Women in the first of the three-match T20I series today at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

It is the first time in history that the South African Women’s cricket team has toured the subcontinent country for the three-match T20I and three-match ODI series.

ALSO READ Real Reason Behind Missing Host Country Name on Asia Cup Shirts Unveiled

The Women in Green are playing a bilateral series after a gap of six months, as they last played a series against Australia in Australia in January where the home side won by 2-0.

Pakistan last hosted a T20I series against Ireland in November-December 2022, while the last time they won a T20I series was against Sri Lanka back in 2022.

On the other hand, the Laura Wolvaardt-led side won the Tri-nation series featuring India, West Indies, and South Africa before playing the T20 World Cup 2023 final.

ALSO READ Asia Cup 2023: Nepali Cricketer Falls in Love With Multani Sohan Halwa

Match Timings

The first Pakistan-South Africa match will take place at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi with the game starting at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Women Vs. South Africa Women September 01 7:30 PM National Bank Cricket Arena

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. South Africa live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan at ARY Zap the match will be telecasted live on PTV Sports.