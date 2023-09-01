Islamabad’s Metro Bus Rates to be Increased by up to 100%

The latest fuel price hike has brought more unwanted gifts for the general public. One such gift is the increase in bus fares.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to increase the fare rates of Orange Line, Blue Line, and Green Line Metro bus services.

The proposal will be put up in the CDA board meeting, reliable sources told ProPakistani. The final decision to increase the fares will be taken in the next board meeting, they added.

A proposal to increase the fare of Green and Blue Line buses from Rs. 30 to Rs. 60 is under consideration, the sources said. Orange Line bus fare will be increased from Rs. 60 to Rs. 100, they added.

A CDA official said, on the condition of anonymity, that the civic agency lacks the financial capacity to run these buses at subsidized rates. The increase in fares rates of Blue, Green, and Orange Line buses is inevitable, he added.