King Edward Medical University to Build New Research Center

In a significant development for medical research in Pakistan, the caretaker provincial health minister, Dr. Javed Akram, announced the establishment of a cutting-edge research center at King Edward Medical University (KEMU).

During the event, Dr. Javed Akram conducted a comprehensive review of the measures taken for the new King Edward Research Center, emphasizing its mission to conduct modern research aimed at safeguarding society from perilous diseases. He expressed his delight at the initiative, describing it as a welcome addition to the historic institution.

Dr. Akram’s visit extended to the souvenir shop, an under-construction cafeteria, library, student facilitation center, and other departments, highlighting the holistic approach toward advancing medical education and research.

Furthermore, the provincial health minister instructed the screening of Anarkali traders as part of efforts to ensure public health. He called upon other medical universities in Punjab to prioritize modern research, aligning with the institution’s vision.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, stressed the importance of modern research in King Edward Medical University, citing its vital role in protecting future generations from grave illnesses. He applauded the consistent efforts of students and faculty members in contributing to Pakistan’s reputation in the field of modern medical research.

Clinical trials will form a pivotal component of the research conducted at the new center, with the expectation that products emerging from these endeavors will gain official approval.