Sindh to Live Stream Court Cases Soon

In a pioneering move, the caretaker Sindh government has announced plans to introduce live streaming of court proceedings across the province. The revelation came from the caretaker provincial law minister, Barrister Muhammad Omer Soomro, during a gathering of legal professionals at the Hyderabad District Bar on Thursday.

Addressing the audience, Minister Soomro expressed the government’s commitment to swiftly addressing the genuine concerns of the legal community. He revealed his intention to submit a summary to the interim chief minister, seeking approval for the livestreaming initiative.

Soomro emphasized that livestreaming would offer unprecedented transparency, allowing the public to follow court cases from anywhere. Furthermore, he outlined an ambitious plan to digitize and make courts accessible online, enabling remote participation via mobile phones or laptops.

The minister highlighted the initiative’s potential to eliminate disruptions in court proceedings caused by lawyers and litigants traveling between cities. Notably, this virtual hearing system is expected to save considerable time and money for legal professionals and litigants.

Minister Soomro also underscored the educational benefits, as law students will gain insight into the inner workings of the judicial system. Additionally, the interim government pledged support for bar associations, including the provision of books, laptops, and essential resources.