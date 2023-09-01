Hashoo School of Hospitality Management and Beaconhouse National University Forge Pathbreaking Partnership

In a momentous collaboration, Beaconhouse National University (BNU) and Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) have joined hands to revolutionize the landscape of hospitality and tourism education in Pakistan.

In the presence of Mr. Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO, Hashoo Group, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf, Vice Chancellor, BNU and Mr. Haseeb Gardezi, COO, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group.

This initiative signifies a landmark step towards enriching educational opportunities for aspiring professionals in this dynamic field.

BNU, a leading not-for-profit liberal arts university renowned for its commitment to excellence, is set to integrate HSHM’s expertise and experience into its academic framework.

Hashoo Group, the largest hospitality conglomerate in Pakistan, with its iconic hotels and resorts, including Pearl-Continental Hotels, PC Legacy, and Hotel One, has been at the forefront of the industry for decades.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Mr. Haseeb Gardezi, COO, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, said: “This partnership is incredibly exciting for HSHM. We are dedicated to swift implementation and making these courses available to the students. The collaboration is designed to blend theoretical knowledge with practical skills, ensuring students are well-prepared for the industry as leaders.”

Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf, Vice Chancellor, BNU, also shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating: “BNU is immensely excited about this partnership because it will offer students more than a degree. We will be combining qualities of critical thinking and responsible citizenry that we inculcate in all our students with professional skills in partnership with one of the global leaders in hospitality management industry”. Later Mr. Murtaza Hashwani, along with Dr Moeed W. Yusuf and other executives visited various departments of BNU.

A comprehensive four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) program specializing in Hospitality and Tourism will be introduced as part of this collaboration in a dedicated BNU department.

The curriculum, designed by BNU in partnership with HSHM, will closely follow the high standards mirroring the curriculum of their flagship program in collaboration with Confederation of Hospitality (CTH) UK and meet all requirements of the HEC.

Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) is a leading institution in Pakistan’s hospitality and tourism education sector dedicated to producing skilled professionals who shape the future of the industry. HSHM is continuing to expand its presence across major cities in Pakistan.