Massive Traffic Jam Expected on Murree Road Rawalpindi Today

Murree Road, Rawalpindi, will likely see traffic congestion around 06:00 PM today due to a public protest against rising inflation.

According to an update from a popular social media news platform Champ Alerts, a camp has been set up alongside Liaquat Bagh Chowk. The protest will commence at 06:00 PM, which is a peak rush hour, with people returning from offices to their homes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the stretch of Murree Road between Committee Chowk and Liaquat Bagh remains clogged under normal circumstances. With the protest set to take place at off-time, the traffic would likely be even worse. The motorists are advised to plan their travel to or through the area accordingly.

In August, Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) announced that it would file FIRs against road encroachers for not abiding by the police anti-encroachment drive.

A traffic police spokeswoman told the media that the anti-encroachment squad will file FIRs against encroachers who defy their warnings. To ensure smooth traffic flow and accident prevention, the traffic headquarters conducted a meeting that included Senior Traffic Officer Munir Ahmed Hashmi and field operatives.

During the meeting, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan ordered traffic officials and wardens to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against motorcyclists without helmets, number plates, and licenses, as well as against underage drivers.